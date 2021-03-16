Referring to her contributions to Prime Minter Imran Khan’s achievements, the First Lady Bushra Bibi has said “behind every successful man, there’s his wife.”

Behind every successful man there is a woman: First Lady Bushra Bibi

While talking to media during a visit to a Panahgah near the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) on Monday, she said “There is a bundle of facts behind every successful man, there is a woman,”

“However, with situations there are differences and in most of the cases these women are not directly supporting their male partner in prime work but taking care of other essential workarounds so that they can focus on their prime work,” Bushra Bibi added. She said: “Behind every successful man, there’s his woman, right? Isn’t that right? Then?”

Accompanied by her close friend, Farhat Shehzadi, also known as Farah Khan, Bushra Bibi

said seeing the Lahore shelter “this time made me extremely blissful”.

Bushra Bibi said the PTI government has given shelter to people sleeping under the open sky” but clarified that it was “not a favor to them but their right”.

“Funds will be provided on a priority basis for the necessary repairs to shelter buildings,” she added, noting that all kinds of resources were available to tackle the issue.

During the visit, the First Lady inspected the facilities at the shelter and asked about accommodation from the people living there. She also checked the quality of food by having some of it herself.

Bushra Bibi asked the Panahgah’s residents about their issues and assured them of immediate solutions. She directed concerned officials to ensure further improvement in the shelter provision, accommodation, and facilities.

On this occasion, citizens expressed gratitude to the First Lady for taking a personal interest in resolving the issues.