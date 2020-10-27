Beggar Who Owns 5 Buildings, $190,000 in Bank Got Arrested

Police in Egypt have arrested a 57-year-old beggar who owns five buildings and has nearly 3 million Egyptian pounds ($191,164) in bank accounts, local media reported.

The woman had feigned a leg amputation and used a wheelchair while begging in several provinces of the country, private newspaper Al Masry Al Youm reported.

Police investigations revealed that she had been seen begging, claiming physical paralysis while sitting in a wheelchair. She was later seen walking on foot after finishing her rounds, according to eyewitnesses.

Police also found that the offender, identified by her first name as Nafisa, does not suffer from any illness, and owns five residential buildings in the governorates of Gharbia and

Qaliubia and nearly LE3 million in two banks, the report said.

She was referred to public prosecution for questioning.

Two weeks ago, police in Pakistan found Rs85,000 in a beggar’s bag who had lost his consciousness after a vehicle hit him.

As per reports, the incident happened on Quetta’s Saryab road, where a motorcyclist allegedly hit the beggar, leaving him unconscious.

He was taken Civil Hospital by police. While he was being treated for his wounds, his bag was checked to find out his identity. The beggar had been carrying Rs85,000 and some change. The bills were kept in a very organised manner, sorted by denomination and bound in separate bundles.

Police said that the amount has been kept “safe” and will be returned to the beggar when he recovers.