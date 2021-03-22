A beauty therapist due to fly out to comfort the loved ones of a friend who died was kicked off the plane to Ibiza when she got drunk and refused to wear a facemask.

Beauty Therapist, 34, Kicked Off Jet for Being Drunk and Not Wearing Facemask

Mother of two Hayley Box, 34, was arrested when she repeatedly tried to board the Ryanair flight from Manchester Airport having drunk more than a bottle of white wine.

Cabin crew alerted police when she ignored requests to wear a mask and was then abusive when she was escorted off the flight.

Appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court Box, who lives in Shifnal, Shrops, admitted being drunk on a plane and was fined £120.

Prosecutor Rachel Dixon said: ‘Her flight was due to depart shortly after 6am. She boarded the plane. She was approached by the cabin manager. The cabin manager asked her to put on her facemask, but the defendant was non-compliant.

‘The cabin manager said the defendant was slow

to respond and hear the instructions. The defendant was also asked several times for her passport but she did not comply with these requests.

‘The cabin manager…told her she could leave voluntarily or leave with the police. She then decided to fasten her seatbelt and the police were contacted.

‘As the police arrived, the defendant stood up and became quite aggressive. She started crying, claiming that her friend had died and that she needed to go to Ibiza. As the police started climbing the steps, she removed herself.

‘But the defendant then tried to return to the plane, and they took her off again. She was abusive towards officers.’

During a police interview she said she had drunk a bottle of wine earlier in the day and gone to bed at 2am for an hour before getting up an hour later for her flight.

In mitigation for Box, defence lawyer Jane Shaw said: ‘She is mortified and ashamed by the fact that she is in court today.

Box was also ordered to pay £119 in costs.