Woman who was involved in selling fake gold, to different jewlers in Sialkot from last years, finally got arrested.

Beautiful Woman Selling Fake Gold To Jewelers Arrested in Sialkot

According to reports, a woman named Humaira from Lahore, who was busted in Sialkot, who sold 5 Carat gold as 24 Carat to Sahib Jewelers and later to Shakil Jewelers in Chowk Shaheedan area and went to another market where she sodl fake gold ornaments to Saleeqa Jewelers but was busted by another Jeweler who recognized her.

The said jewler told that he recognized the woman from the videos which were spread in last

year after she sold fake gold to jewelers in the area.

He informed the president of Jewelers market Azeem Akram and later a case was filed against the woman and she was arrested.

Many of the victims of the scam filed the complaint against the woman, and police has started the investigation.



Humaira not only sold the fake gold but also theft gold jewelry form may shops as well.



In span of few hours woman scammed about 5 to 7 lack rupees from jewelers by selling fake gold to them.



The police have also recovered fake gold from woman and efforts are underway to arrest her other accomplices and recover the gold from her.