Beautiful Single Mum Mahira Khan Finally Finds Love Of Her Life “Salim”

Prominent actor Mahira Khan revealed details about the special man in her life during an Instagram live with designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY).

The starlet opened up about her rumoured beau Salim Karim and said he is a blessing in her life.

“You are in love now, his name is Salim. When you look deep into his eyes, what is the first thing that comes to your mind?” the designer asked during the live.

She responded by sharing a dialogue from one of her dramas: “‘Pata nahi tum mujhe kis naiki kay badlay main miley ho [I don’t know what I did right to deserve you.] I think the same about him.”

The starlet went onto add “I don’t know what have I done in my life, [but I] must have done something good because of which Allah blessed me with.”

Khan added that she feels the same for her child too. “My child is someone

I feel super grateful for. He is the centre of my world, everything revolves around him, but I feel the same way about him, the people I love; that there is something that I must have done [to deserve them].”

“I was such a heart breaker but I realized Allah will not be too happy with my prude behaviour. I hope that we can protect this because I feel like any relationship is a long… you have to work at it and strive to make it better.”

Khan had earlier spilled beans about the love of her life in an interview with Samina Pirzada. She had revealed she is in love with someone and he is not from the showbiz industry.