Beautiful KPK Transgender Expelled, As 19 Men Lost Their Lives for Her ‘Love’

According to reports, it was alleged that Chahat is responsible for the death of five people.

The incidents played out at a recent wedding ceremony. Chahat, the renowned dancer, was invited to the event to perform. However, things soon took a vile turn.

A group of people were interested in the dancer, Chahat, and sought her attention. However, they got angry when they saw Chahat prioritizing a rival group. This led to a crossfire between the two parties, which claimed five lives besides leaving several injured.

Chahat was held responsible for the murders that took place because of her history. Locals claimed:

Chahat has caused such incidents in the past too. Around 19 people have been killed around the transgender Chahat under similar situations at wedding functions.

Soon after public outrage picked up pace, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan’s science adviser Ziaullah Bangash ordered the expulsion of Chahat. Alongside this order, he directed for the police to take action against the dancer.

While talking to a media outlet regarding the matter, Bangash said: took these steps due to public pressure