A beautician was allegedly called to a house on the pretext of getting the make-up done of a woman and then abused by four men.

Beautician Booked For Make-Up Abused, Blackmailed By Gang for Months in Lahore

The victim Huma Karamat who hails from the Youhanabad area of Lahore filed a complaint at the Nishtar Colony police station.

She claimed that six months ago, she had received a call from a nurse name Asiya who called her to come to her house for make-up services.

The victim said they offered her juice mixed with drugs and then abused her. She also said

the suspects made her objectionable videos and continued to blackmail her for six months.

Victim said the accused threatened to viral her videos if she told anyone, then called her home again and threatened to kill her brothers if she told anyone.

Police have filed a case against five accused including the nurse in the case. The suspects have been named as Sarfraz Jeewan, Saleem, Nazir, and Munir Masih.

Police said an investigation was being conducted as the matter looked suspicious, adding that the real facts would come to light and the perpetrators will be brought to light.

Beautician need to make sure to verify prior to going for any bookings.