BBC Uncovers Evidence On Pakistan’s Inclusion to ‘Red List’ of UK Travel Ban

The United Kingdom on Friday added four new countries, including Pakistan, to its “red list” – a list of countries from where travellers are refused entry – to protect Britain against variants.

With some exception, international visitors who have departed from or transited through the four countries in the previous 10 days won’t be allowed to enter England from April 9.

According to a BBC report, many individuals of British Pakistani nationality were found making non-essential travels, like attending weddings.

BBC’s North West Tonight aired a video of an unnamed woman from Manchester, reportedly posted on her social media account, who was seen attending a wedding in Lahore.

In the video, the woman said that everyone was stressed out by restriction back home and that’s why she was at the wedding in Lahore.

“Restrictions have made everyone

in the UK mad…but everyone is enjoying themselves here (Pakistan). So I thought I’ll get away from all of that by coming here to enjoy myself too,” said the woman, according to the BBC translator.

According to the report, around 32,000 travellers flew from the UK to Pakistan in January 2021, out of which nearly 15,000 British Pakistanis went from Manchester airport, almost half the number of travellers who flew to Pakistan in the same month last year before the crisis began.

Pakistan has been witnessing a surge in cases and the influx of British Pakistani nationals also led to the discovery of the UK variant in the city of Mirpur, prompting the British High Commissioner to Pakistan to issue a reminder.

“For those of you in the UK thinking of travelling to Pakistan under current UK restrictions you must stay at home and it is illegal to travel abroad for leisure,” said Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, in a video.