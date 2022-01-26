A woman who was scarred for life by an acid attack arranged by her ex partner has spoken out about the battle she has faced to rebuild her life.

Bawa Rafiq, 80, Throws Acid On Muslim Converted Girlfriend, 18, in Jealousy

Vikki Horsman a teenager at the time of marriage, from Smethwick, West Midlands, suffered horrific burns after jealous Mohammed Rafiq, aged 80, paid two thugs to throw sulphuric acid in her face after she broke up with him.

The care assistant told The Sun newspaper: ‘I feel so stupid for believing he really loved me. I can’t believe how deceitful he was.’

Miss Horsman admitted that she was extremely vulnerable when she got together with Rafiq after grieving the loss of both her parents to cancer.

Her injuries were so severe that doctors placed Vikki, then 19, in an induced coma for six days to help her body recover from the 25 per cent burns to her face, chest and neck.

She had believed he was 45 and insisted the age gap did not bother her as she ‘needed an older person to rely on’.

She said Rafiq, whom she had known since she was 14, had bought her a car and become increasingly controlling.

‘He often accused me of cheating on him,’ she said.

She said her ex lover, who she had started sleeping with aged 18, had pressured her to become a Muslim in November 2003 – even though she had not wanted to.

Miss Horsman had even changed her name to Aleena Rafiq to please the pensioner – who was more than six times her senior.

It meant only eating halal food, adopting Muslim prayers and changing the way she dressed as she chose to wear a headscarf.

She added: ‘He became

a lot more controlling. He wanted to know where I was a lot more. He kept checking up on me to make sure I was where I said I was.

‘One day I came home from shopping and he was there. He was angry, he accused me of sleeping with somebody else.’

Matters came to a head in early 2014 when Rafiq went through her personal belongings and she decided to end their relationship.

Miss Horsman said she felt ‘nothing but relief’ after reverting to her original name and her old beliefs.

However she described how the pensioner got ‘very angry’ and wouldn’t accept they were no longer together.

Describing the lead up to the attack, Miss Horsman said she was removing her contact lenses in the upstairs bathroom, when she heard ‘a knock at the door and muffled voices’.

Rafiq told her it was ‘a man for you’, she said, but as she opened the front door she was confronted by a man ‘in a grey hoodie, a bandana over his face, and his hood up’.

She said: ‘He asked if I was Vikki, I said yes and that was when the substance was thrown over me. I felt a burning in my face and lips.’

Pakistan-born Rafiq had persuaded Steven Holmes, 25, and Shannon Heaps, 22, to carry out the attack and initially pretended he was also a victim after he too was splashed by the acid.

Rafiq was jailed for 18 years for GBH with intent and perverting the course of justice. Holmes and Heaps, who were paid £50 to carry out the attack, were jailed for 14 and 12 years respectively.

However she has started to rebuild her confidence after finding new love with Richard, 26, a gardener from Smethwick, who she met last year.

She said: ‘I still have my low days, but having such an amazing man on my arm makes me feel like I can take on the world.’