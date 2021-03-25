The headteacher of a grammar school which suspended a teacher who allegedly showed a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad during a lesson on blasphemy issued a grovelling apology today.

Batley School Head issues ‘Unequivocal Apology’ As Muslim Community ‘Deeply Hurt’

Dozens of furious Muslim parents protested outside the historic Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire for seven hours today and chanted ‘shame on you’ as they called for the teacher to be sacked.

A West Yorkshire Police officer read out an apology to mothers and fathers from headteacher Gary Kibble, but this provoked even more fury from those gathered as they called the teacher a ‘danger’.

Parents have claimed that the teacher, who the school have not named, showed students a cartoon of the Prophet during a religious education class – and had predicted he would face a controversial reaction.

In posts to Facebook, the teacher is said to have accepted that pupils at the co-educational free school would tell their parents about the image before then displaying the cartoon to the class.

An angry crowd first gathered outside the grammar school at 7.30am today, causing the establishment to delay its opening and tell pupils to stay home amid chaotic scenes at the gates.

The parents were still protesting at lunchtime, as police began threatening them with Covid-19 fines and shut a road in both directions. Police later said there were no arrests or fines issued.

It took until 2.30pm for the demonstration to be cleared by police, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed. MailOnline has asked the school a series of questions, including about what images were shown.

Mr Kibble, headteacher of the school founded in 1612 by the Reverend William Lee, said the RE teacher has been suspended, and went on to issue a ‘sincere’ and ‘unequivocal’ apology. He called the image ‘totally inappropriate’ and said the school had ‘immediately withdrawn teaching on this part of the course’.

In a televised statement, he added: ‘It is important for children to learn about faiths and beliefs, but this must be done in a respectful, sensitive way. The school is working closely with our governing body and community leaders to help us resolve this situation, and we continue to do so.’

Muslim leader Mohammad Sajad Hussain, founder of Batley-based charity Purpose Of Life, said he was ‘deeply hurt’ by the ‘insulting caricatures of our beloved Prophet Mohammed’ in an open letter.

He said the charity is unwilling to work with

or promote the school until the teacher is ‘permanently removed’.

However, the National Secular Society branded the protest as an ‘attempt to impose an Islamic blasphemy taboo on a school’. Stephen Evans, its chief executive, said: ‘Teachers must have a reasonable degree of freedom to explore sensitive subjects and enable students to think critically about them.

‘And the school’s weak response will fuel a climate of censorship, which is brought on by attempts to force society as a whole to accommodate unreasonable and reactionary religious views.’

Today’s protest comes five months after history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded on the street near his school in a Paris suburb by an Islamic extremist last October after showing Prophet Muhammad cartoons to his students.

The killing shocked the country and led to a fresh debate about freedom of speech and the integration of France’s large Muslim population. It also brought back memories of a wave of Islamist violence that started with the Charlie Hebdo massacre, sparked by the same cartoons in the satirical magazine in 2015 when gunmen killed 12 people.

Mufti Mohammed Amin Pandor, a local Muslim scholar, told the crowd that the teacher had been suspended, which was later confirmed by the school, where almost three-quarters of pupils are from minority ethnic groups.

Muslims make up 41 per cent of the population in Batley, a historic market and mill town in the Kirkless region which was the constituency of Labour MP Jo Cox who was murdered by a far-Right extremist in June 2016.

‘The school unequivocally apologises for using a totally inappropriate image in a religious studies lesson. It should not have been used.

‘The member of staff has also relayed their sincere apologies.

‘We have immediately withdrawn teaching on this part of the course, and we are revising how we go forward with the support of all communities represented in our school.

‘It is important for children to learn about faiths and beliefs, but this must be done in a respectful, sensitive way.

‘The member of staff has been suspended pending an independent formal investigation.

‘The school is working closely with our governing body and community leaders to help us resolve this situation, and we continue to do so.

‘I know many of you will have questions but we are undertaking a formal process now and it is therefore very difficult for us to be able to answer any of those questions without jeopardising that, but we hope that we can reach a swift conclusion moving forward.’