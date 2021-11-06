Video footage has revealed the moment a City banker shrugged and faked sadness during police interview as he was accused of murdering an call girl in a cocaine-fuelled rage.

Banker Zahid Naseem Killed A High-Class £2K-a-Night Call Girl in Crawley

Father-of-two Zahid Naseem, 50, battered £2,000-a-night private call girl Christina Abbotts to death with a mortar in a Crawley, West Sussex flat on her 29th birthday in 2018.

CCTV in a new documentary shows the moment the former investment consultant, who earned upwards of £250,000-a-year as a City trader, shrugs as he tells detectives he couldn’t remember what happened on the night of Christina’s murder.

Footage from inside a police interview room reveals Naseem appearing to look solemn and upset as he tells officers of his ‘shock’ at her death.

In one clip, he can be seen slumping with his head down, while another shot appears to show him turning his body away from the detectives who are quizzing him.

Detectives also pointed to his head shake, flickering eye and defensive posture and said it was ‘very clear’ that he had lied.

Naseem told police he was ‘shell-shocked’ and went back into the living room where he drank vodka.

He told officers: ‘Something must have happened. There was me and there was her and then there wasn’t her. Did I hit her? I don’t remember hitting her, no.

‘Did we fight, no we didn’t fight. I’m not some hyper high-functioning psychopath creating a story for you a-la Silence of the Lambs. I’m just telling you what happened or what didn’t happen. I can’t tell you more than that.’

In another police interview he said: ‘It’s just not me. It’s not me. I keep telling you but you just don’t get that.’

Zahid Naseem had enjoyed a lucrative career, first working first for HSBC bank and then finance giant

Merrill Lynch, before moving to BNP Paribas and specialising in risk management.

Despite earning up to £250,000 a year, living a life of excess had left Naseem with debts of up to £100,000 and the court heard he had been ‘stressed, short-tempered and grumpier than normal.’

His regular use of call girls was an open secret among work colleagues who were aware of his tastes.

Naseem and Christina Abbotts first met at a London restaurant and then went to the Plaza Hotel in Knightsbridge for a night with cocaine and alcohol.

Christina told friends she was flat-sitting but in reality she was secretly working as high-class call girl, advertising her services.

Calling herself Tilly Pexton, she sought her clients among the wealthy bankers and businessmen in the City of London, charging around £2,000 a time.

Naseem and Abbotts met on a number of occasions and Christina was paid around £2,000 for the liaisons.

After meeting at her friend’s flat on Friday, May 25 in 2018, the pair went to Asda in Crawley where they spotted on CCTV buying bottles of champagne before phoning a drugs contact to arrange the delivery of a large amount of cocaine. The pair then indulged in a night acts.

The following morning – Christina’s birthday – she received texts from friends and family wishing her a happy birthday. She replied and made plans with friends to meet them later for the party in London.

She and Naseem had enjoyed in the morning but the court heard that around midday the banker attacked Christina in the bedroom.

Using a kitchen pestle, he bludgeoned her around the head at least 13 times and attempted to strangle her before leaving her to die on the bed in a pool of her own blood.

Just hours later he messaged his estranged partner, Helen Jervis, saying: ‘It’s too late. I’m sorry. Life isn’t going to work out for me.’