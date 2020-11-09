Bank Manager Who Used to Scold, Shot Dead by Security Guard for alleged ‘Blasphemy’

A Pakistani bank manager was shot dead by its security guard allegedly over blasphemy allegations in Khushab city of Punjab province, police and relatives said on Thursday.

Malik Imran Hanif, the manager of the National Bank of Pakistan branch in Quaidabad tehsil of Khushab, was shifted to a local hospital after he was shot by the guard from a rifle. Due to his critical injuries, he was taken to Lahore where he succumbed to his wounds at the Services Hospital.

According to Maulana Hussain, the people gathered around the security guard and kissed his hands after he murdered the bank manager because they thought he [the manager] had committed blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). But, he added, it later turned out that

that wasn’t the case.

The police produced him before Civil Judge Usman Riaz on Friday. The judge sent him on a judicial remand to jail for 14 days.

The police did not seek his physical remand due to the law and order situation and security threats. A mob had attacked the police station where Nawaz was taken after the murder.

Hanif’s brother had registered an FIR under Section 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code against the guard. He had stated that Hanif and Nawaz had been quarrelling for a while. “The guard used to come late to work over which Hanif scolded him and called him out,” his statement said.

His uncle had told TV that Nawaz had killed Hanif over personal grievances. “He’s using blasphemy charges to protect himself. My nephew never insulted the Prophet (PBUH) and we have no connection with Ahmadis.”