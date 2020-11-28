Bank Manager Sabeel Nazir, 33, from South Yardley admitted causing the death of Anthony Moran by dangerous driving after damage was caused to family home.

Bank Manager Sabeel Nazir ‘Took Law into His Own Hands’ Caused 80mph Death

Nazir along with Leigh Robinson, 33, of no fixed address, are jailed for their roles in a fatal 80mph crash after a bank manager “took the law into his own hands” at Birmingham Crown Court, which heard Nazir “took it upon himself” to track down those he believed had damaged his family’s home.

Audi motorist Sabeel Nazir and Megane driver Leigh Robinson were involved in a fatal 80mph crash after Nazir decided to take the law into his own hands and pursue Robinson.

The driver of a third car involved in the crash was given a suspended prison sentence for drink-driving.

43-year-old Anthony Moran was a front seat passenger in a Renault Megane which collided with an Audi A7 in Eachelhurst Road,

Walmley, early on December 8, 2018, he suffered fatal injuries and died in hospital four days later.

Peter Stockwell, 76, in a grey Rover MG ZR, was travelling in the opposite direction he was over the legal of alcohol limit to drive.

As Stockwell turned right across the dual carriageway into Ashford Drive, his car collided with the Megane, which left the road and overturned.

Nazir managed to avoid hitting the other two cars but mounted the grassed central reservation and hit street furniture.

Pc Mark Crozier, of Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident that resulted in the death of Anthony Moran and I offer my condolences to his family.

“Both Robinson and Nazir pleaded guilty to causing Anthony’s death by the dangerous manner of their driving.

“Had Nazir not decided to take the law into his own hands and pursue Robinson this collision would never have happened.”

Robinson was jailed for three years and two months. Bank manager Nazir was sentenced to two years and five months.