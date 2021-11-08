A man in Faisalabad allegedly assassinated his colleague after she declined to marry him. The person who is suspected to be the murderer was the bank’s operation manager and the victim was his fellow customer service officer. He shot dead the women for declining the marriage proposal.

Bank Manager Killed Female Colleague after She Declined to Marry Him in Pakistan

Police confiscated the dead body of the woman and after the postmortem, the police passed the body over to her family. A case had been reported against the arrested operations manager under the provisions of murder.

Mohammad Yousuf, the brother of the victim, took a stance in the case registered with the police. He reported that his 30-year-old sister, Alia Javed, daughter of Javed, was operating as a customer service officer at the bank after attaining her degree.

According to her brother, she was victimized and oppressed daily by the operations manager recognized as Mansoor Ali, for not being friends with him. On the day of the incident, the accused warned Alia that if she will not wed him, he will not let her marry anyone else.

Later that day, in a temper of resentment, the suspect Mansoor shot Alia which led her to get extremely wounded. She, immediately, knocked down at the door of the bank and expired

on the point.

As soon as the incident happened, the suspect murderer closed the branch. In no time, a huge number of residents from that area assembled and notified the police about the murder. Police arrived at the area immediately and imprisoned the operations manager. Police also collected the weapon from the site of the incident.

There Wala police delivered the dead body of the woman to her family after postmortem and reported a case under Section 302 PPC on the assertion of the victim’s brother. Police have announced that further inquiry is in process.

According to the police references, it had been indicated in the acknowledgment made to the police by the suspected murderer that he was friends with Alia.

Mansoor said during a police inquiry that Alia made an offensive video of him during this time for which she had been allegedly blackmailing him for many months. He claimed that she told him she would send his terrible video to his wife and it would go viral on social media. He said he was worried because he is a married man and has three children.

Brutality against women over marriage proposals is already very common in the province. Another young girl, who labored as a household assistance, was assaulted with acid over the refusal of a marriage proposal in Johar Town a couple of months back.