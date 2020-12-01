Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfi Bukhari, said that the temporary suspension in visa issuance from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is due to an economic slowdown in the Gulf market.

‘Ban’ On Visas for Pakistanis Is An Insult To UAE: Zulfi Bukhari

There is no restriction on labor visas for Pakistanis in the United Arab Emirates as UAE officials themselves have rejected such reports.

“If we continue to send Pakistanis to the UAE anyway, you’ll see them posting videos on social media and saying, ‘I’m sleeping on the street. There is no place to live, no job.’ So we are trying to save Pakistanis from this situation,” Bukhari said on

“The word ‘ban’ is very insulting. The UAE has never used it, and there really is no such thing,” he stressed.

a TV channel.

He said that UAE encourages highly trained Pakistani labor to work in the country. According to UAE, Pakistani labor accounts for 11% of total workforce despite the crisis.

He told the meeting that UAE’s priority was to rehire the workforce that had become unemployed during the lockdown. The country has also facilitated Pakistan by giving Golden Visa to highly professional workers.