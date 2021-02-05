There are now more than 6 million people in the UK who have had at least one dose as efforts to speed up the inoculations process continue to intensify.

BAME Community Leaders Say More Needs To Be Done To Dispel Myths

But as more of those in the highest risk age groups get their jabs, there are growing concerns in government about some black and minority ethnic communities.

Their leaders saying,

“We need to do more work in the community to make sure that people have the right understanding.

“Obviously people read messages and they come from

sources from all over the place but when you actually have a conversation with people you know, especially in faith communities, it has more impact.”

Black, Asian and mixed ethnicity people are all less likely to take the dose, than white people among those aged 80 and above in England, according to new research. A lower proportion of ethnic minorities have been shown to have received at least one dose up to 27 January.

Equality campaigners have said calls to ministers 10 months ago to take urgent action to protect overexposed black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities were ignored, leading to the current does uptake crisis.