A school pupil who claims to be 15 but looks 40 and has a receding hairline has disappeared from classes after October half-term, parents claimed today.

Balding UK Asylum-Seeker Who Looks 40 But Claims 15, Left Coventry School

Parents at the school in Coventry previously expressed doubts about the asylum-seeking student, who is said to have moved to the UK from Gambia, West Africa.

The Home Office launched an ‘urgent investigation’ into the matter after the city council wrote to parents to reassure them about the situation.

The school also said it has been able to verify the pupil’s age, but did not explain how – further fuelling concerns about the balding male.

Parents of children at the school in Coventry have since told that the schoolboy did not return to his upper year group after the October half term, but they have not been told why.

One parent said: ‘The general feeling among parents is that they are bemused and untrusting. Parents have been told that sharing images of children is wrong and is a form of bullying, they’ve not been told what action was taken.’

‘No one knows if it was because of the school realising it’s not normal to be balding at secondary school, the

Home Office investigation or the media interest in the case.

Schoolmates had questioned his age after he enrolled in October and pictures emerged in which he appeared to be balding.

One said at the time: ‘Pupils were coming home saying there’s a man in our class, some were even saying they reckoned he could be aged up to 40.

‘He has a thin hair line and apparently he has no birth certificate or passport. He might be the right age, he might not. ‘Either way, parents would like some clarity.’

None of the parents at the school – which Metro.co.uk is not naming – wanted to be identified. They demanded answers after the council said in a letter that procedures which it did not specify had been followed in checking the pupil’s age.

However the Home Office has since refused to comment further on the case and has forwarded all requests for updates to Coventry City Council. A spokesman for the council also refused to comment.