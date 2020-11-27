The daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is all set to engage with the son of business tycoon Younas Choudhry today (Friday) in Karachi.

Bakhtawar’s To Be Engaged Today In ‘A Small Family Affair’

Arrangements have been finalized for the ceremony. Bilawal House where the engagement will take place has been sprayed with disinfectants.

“Very sentimental & emotional day,” said Bakhtawar on Twitter. “So grateful for everyone’s love & prayers. Especially our PPP family who, I know, are eager to participate.”

“This is only the beginning,” she continued. “Will be able to celebrate in a post-crisis world.”

The bride asked people to keep her family in their prayers.

Bakhtawar will be engaged to UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry — son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary — manages a diversified business in Dubai.

The Choudhry’s hail from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan. “Mr Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973, where through hard work he established businesses in the construction and transport industry,” the statement read. “Mahmood, the last born of five siblings, was born on July 28 1988, in the city of Abu Dhabi.”

“He completed his primary education in Abu Dhabi and secondary education in the United Kingdom. Mahmood further went on to study law at the University of Durham,” the post revealed.

According

to the details, the family’s primary country of residence remains the UAE where Mahmood continues to run his business in finance, tech, and construction.

It will be an outdoor ceremony at the Bilawal House where the guests are required to bring along a negative test report, taken in the past 24 hours, to be allowed in.

Sources said the attendees would be asked to ensure full compliance with the SOPs. They added that a catering committee is looking after food and decorations. The venue would be ready by Thursday night.

Prior to the event, a group of Bilawal House employees have been selected to entertain the groom’s family.

Sources said Zardari is personally monitoring all arrangements for his daughter’s engagement.

PPP leader Shehla Raza told reporters on Friday that only family members will be present at the engagement.

A day before the event, brother to the bride and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari became victim after get tested.

Shehla Raza said Bilawal is consulting with the doctors on whether to attend the engagement ceremony or not. No decision has been made yet.

Zardari, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital for various ailments, will be making a brief appearance at the function.

Despite much speculations about the bride’s engagement look, there is no confirmed report on what she will be wearing.

Rumour has it, Bakhtawar will be recreating her mother’s Nikkah look for one of the wedding events.