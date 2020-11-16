Bakhtawar Zardari Will Be Engaged with Mahmood Chaudhry on 27th November

Bakhtawar will be engaged with Mahmood Chaudhry, the son of Chaudhry Muhammad Younas, a US-based businessman, on the 27th of November.

The Former President, Asif Ali Zardari, announced on Saturday that his daughter Bakhawar Bhutto Zardari is to be engaged to Mahmood Chaudhry on the 27th of November.

According to details, Bakhtawar will be engaged to the son of Chaudhry Muhammad Younas, a US-based businessman, on the 27th of November in a ceremony at the Bilawal House Karachi.

Mehmood Chaudhary is the son of US-based businessman and real estate tycoon Younis Chaudhary, who is known to be a self-made entrepreneur,

who migrated from a remote village in Pakistan to Canada in 1973 with only $30 with himself, and managed to build a successful business through his hard work.

The Father-in-law of Bakhtawar, Younus Chaudhry, is a self-made Businessman, Real Estate Investor, Philanthropist, and Author of a book named “From Dirt Roads to Black Gold.”

Younas Chaudhary started his oil and gas business in 1979 as an immigrant with no formal education, just a dream of a better life in America. Currently, he owns private Oil and Gas companies, Real Estate holdings, and a foundation set up to help people in the United States.

Chaudhary is all set to publish his autobiography, “From Dirt Roads to Black Gold,” soon.