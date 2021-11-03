Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari daughter of PPP co-Chairman Asif Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, who earlier gave birth to a baby boy, has shared the first picture of her son on Instagram.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares Pics of Son ‘Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry’

Bakhtawar, who named her son ‘Mir’ after her late uncles and ‘Hakim’ after her grandfather, took to Instagram and shared pictures of his son Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry.

Bakhtawar Bhutto announced that the baby was born on

October 10. “We are happy to announce the birth of our baby boy,” she wrote in a tweet. Bakhtawar got married to businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021.

The ceremony was attended by families of Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Choudhary alongside prominent figures including politicians and businessperson.

In November 2020, the couple exchanged rings amid celebratory hollers and claps from the guests, who included some senior leaders of PPP, businessmen, real estate tycoons, famous lawyers, a few legislators, and close relatives at Bilawal House Karachi.