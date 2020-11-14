Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is all set to get engaged to Mehmood Chaudhry, the son of U.S based businessman Younis Chaudhry.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Getting Engaged to US-Based Businessman’s Son

Sources say that Bakhtawar Bhutto, the first daughter of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, will get engaged for marriage on 27th November 2020, and the wedding ceremony will likely take place on January 30 next year. Invitations are being sent to guests for the engagement ceremony on November 27.

As per the invitation card, the engagement ceremony will be held at Bilawal House Karachi.

“President Asif Ali Zardari is pleased to announce, with the grace of God, the engagement of his and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari with Mr Mahmood Chaudhry on November 27, 2020,” an announcement issued by the family read.

The organisers have asked guests to get tested and email the scanned copies of the results ahead of the event.

“All attendees are requested to please email a scanned copy of their negative PCR test result 24 hours prior to attendance. This

is a mandatory requirement for security clearance,” read the announcement.

Guests are also barred from carrying mobile phones inside the event due to security purposes.

“Please note — no photography or mobile phones will be permitted inside the venue and photographs will be available for all guests through our official photographer,” read the invite.

“We thank you in advance for adhering to our safety protocols to keep you and your loved ones safe, and enable us all to enjoy the occasion,” it added.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, who holds a Masters Honors in English from the University of Edinburgh, is an education enthusiast and actively works for Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST). Her efforts played a significant role in the establishment of Stem Cell Research Laboratory at Karachi Campus.

Mehmood Chaudhary is the son of US-based businessman and real estate tycoon Younis Chaudhary, who is known to be a self-made entrepreneur, who migrated from a remote village in Pakistan to Canada in 1973 with only $30 with himself, and managed to build a successful business through his hard work.