Delizia, a Karachi-based chain of bakeries, came under fire after one of its workers refused to write ‘Merry Christmas’ on a cake.

Bakery Worker Refuses to Write Merry Christmas on Cake in Pakistan

The incident was reported by a woman customer on Facebook group Voice of Customer PK. In the post, the woman said she had visited the Khayaban-e-Jami branch of Delizia to buy a cake but when she asked them to write ‘Merry Christmas’ on it, the worker refused and said he was not allowed to as he had been given an “order” from the kitchen.

The incident caused an uproar on social media platforms, with people expressing shock and anger at the occurrence. Some Twitterati called out Delizia for failing to comply with the demand.

While some social media users call for a boycott of the company, others simply attributed the refusal to the bakery being ‘short of icing’.

One social media

user shared that it was an individual’s act and didn’t represent the ‘company’s policy’.

Meanwhile, management at Delizia told a private magazine Images that it was the act of an individual. “At the moment we are taking action against him. It was done in an individual capacity and is not company policy.

“It may have been done due to lack of education and awareness that ‘Merry Christmas’ means wishing someone a happy Christmas, nothing else,” the management told the private media outlet.

The senior management official said there is nothing wrong with wishing someone a merry Christmas and expressed their sorrow at the incident. The company plans on releasing a statement on social media “soon” to address the incident and clarify its stance.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time that the company faced backlash over the refusal to ‘do the icing’. In 2018, a woman was refused the ‘Merry Christmas’ icing and told that it was so, on the “company’s instructions”.