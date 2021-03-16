Bailable arrest warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut in defamation case

A bailable arrest warrant against actor Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been issued by the Mumbai court after she failed to appear in a hearing of a defamation case filed against her.

Famous lyricist Javed Akhtar filed a defamation case against Ranaut in November last year. “It is the accused’s right to appeal against the order, or even challenge the proceedings,” Javed’s lawyer argued. “However she [Kangana] has failed to comply with the order of this court.”

He filed an application seeking a non-bailable arrest warrant against the actress, but Kangana’s lawyer opposed it. Akhtar had filed the complaint against Ranaut for allegedly making

baseless and false statements against him which, according to him, damaged his reputation.

She had accused him of threatening her not to disclose her relationship with Hrithik Roshan, and also mentioned his name while referring to a “coterie existing in Bollywood” after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Moreover, she earlier expressed that she is heartbroken once again, after visiting her half-demolished Palli Hill Mumbai office.

The ‘Queen’ star took to Twitter to voice her feelings and wrote, “I have been conducting meetings at my house, today Aksht Ranaut who founded Manikarnika Films with me also single handedly handling all 700 cases filed on me, insisted that today I attend important meeting regarding Emergency at the office, I wasn’t ready and my heart broke again.”