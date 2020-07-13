In an effort to ensure safety of air passengers, the Civil Aviation Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain (BCAA) on Monday requested the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to verify the licences and credentials of Pakistani pilots and engineers employed in its airline.

Bahrain Wants To Verify Pakistani Pilots Employed in Its Airline

In a letter, Bahrain’s ministry of transporting and telecommunication urged the CAA to verify the licences and degrees of three Pakistani pilots and five engineers serving in Gulf Air.

“The Civil Aviation Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain would request your good offices assistance to verify the license credentials of

the attached Gulf Air pilots and Engineers list who are currently holding BCAA licenses based on licenses and qualification issued by PCAA,” read the letter.

“In the interest of flight safety, BCAA would greatly appreciate it if the above requested verification is provided by PCAA at the earliest opportunity.”

Earlier on July 11, Ethiopian Airlines had sought explanation from Pakistan over pilots’ fake licences. America, European Union and the United Kingdom had already sought explanation from Pakistan over the matter.

