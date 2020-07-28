A young child, described by police as a toddler, has fallen from a height in London’s Docklands.

Baby Boy Fell from Mutli Storeys Poplar Flats in London

The toddler a baby boy is believed to have fallen from a block of residential flats in Chrisp street near the junction with the A13, East India Dock Road.

Tower Hamlets Police confirmed they were called to East India Dock Road to reports of a child falling from a tall residential building.

They tweeted:”Officers attended with LAS. The child, believed to be a toddler, has been taken to hospital – we await a condition update.

“Officers remain on scene & road closures are in place at junction with Chrisp Street and Newby Place. Motorists should use other routes.”

Two ambulances, a hazardous area response team and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene in Poplar.

We were called at 6:54pm today (27 July) to East India Dock Road, Poplar, E14, to reports of a child injured.

We sent an incident response officer and two

ambulances to the scene. We also dispatched a unit from our hazardous area response team and London’s Air Ambulance.

Crews treated a child at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre by road.”

The child was taken by road to a hospital but an air ambulance landed on the scene to help the response.

As per latest updates Tower Hamlets Police said: “The injured child, a boy, has been transferred to a specialist hospital.

“His condition at this time is believed to be critical but stable.”