Baby Born After Having Affair with Brother’s Wife, Who Looks Just Like Me, Please Help

Hello, I’m a single man never had a serious relationship with nay woman. My elder brother works in Night Shifts in Hospital and is married to a 31-year-old nurse.Extramarital Affair with Brother’s Wife give Birth to Baby who Looks just Like Me, Please Help

I live with my parents while my brother and his wife lives in other town. Once my brother was away for weeks at a time and i have to drop his wife at her house after an late night even in family. She was so grateful. She invited me in for a night cap as It was a freezing night.

She got quite teary,

saying she didn’t like my brother being away, and said: “I’m so glad you live near us. I don’t know what I’d do without you.

I cuddled her and then we kissed and I could not hold back as she he got more and more passionate. I didn’t mean it to happen — it just did.

I left her house after MAKING LOVE and she said my brother must never find out about what happened between us. Things became normal as before and after several months by elder brother gave me a good news that he was going to be a dad and I was delighted for them.

His baby was born with a shock of dark brown hair, my hair’s dark brown and my brother’s hair auburn family have remarked how much she looks like me.

I’m now beginning to worried if baby is really mine ? Need Help!!