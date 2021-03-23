Hopes for summer foreign holidays have been dealt a fresh blow after British Airways and easyJet scrapped more flights.

BA and EasyJet Axe Flights After UK Made Holidays Illegal with £5,000 Fines

Would-be passengers were left dismayed by the latest round of cancellations – that included trips booked for after May 17, when breaks abroad were scheduled to resume. Some have even had flights for September axed.

Bradley Crouch, 33, bought flights to Mykonos on May 23 for a post-crisis getaway with his extended family, confident it would go ahead after of Boris Johnson announced the roadmap to exit restrictions.

‘It’s that needed trip we’ve all been waiting for for so long,’ the gutted business owner from Kent told after easyJet cancelled his flights last week.

Europe is grappling with a surge in cases and yesterday health minister Lord Bethell warned the entire Continent could be put on the travel ‘red list’ of countries requiring arrivals to undergo stay inside hotel rules .

Matt Hancock this morning slapped down his junior minister, insisting the Government has ‘no plans’ for such drastic action at this stage.

But to better insulate Britain from the European third wave, ministers announced that from Monday rule-breakers in England travelling overseas illegally will face a £5,000 fine.

Critics railed against the ‘draconian measure’ and argued it would inflict further pain on the hard-hit travel sector.

The Health Secretary suggested the tough rules

could be eased on May 17 – but cautioned it was still too early to give summer holidays the green light.

British Airways insists its cancellations were not due to the evolving situation on the Continent but a routine review of flights to reflect the view of IATA, the airline trade body, that foreign travel will not resume to pre-crisis levels by 2023.

The pared-back routes include fewer flights to Italy, the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden, and extend as far into the future as August.

To strengthen control at the borders, ministers will introduce a £5,000 fine for anyone who travels abroad without a reasonable excuse, such as essential work.

The £5,000 fine, set out in legislation laid in the Commons yesterday, is on top of the previously announced £200 fine for not filling out a travel declaration form on reasons for leaving the country.

Exemptions also apply including: