A 24-year-old LSE law graduate begged her friend ‘Don’t leave me here’ as she lay dying after she fled from a burning car and fell 40ft from a flyover.

Azra Kemal, 24, Died After Falling from Carriageways on Road Bridge in Tonbridge, Kent

Azra Kemal, 24, was on her way home from a night out with friends and was in the car with a 31-year-old male friend when the engine in her car suddenly burst into flames.

An inquest today heard how Ms Kemal fell through a 10ft-wide void between two carriageways on a road bridge while trying to flag down passing vehicles for help after the freak accident on the northbound A21 near Tonbridge, Kent.

But it is understood the London School of Economics graduate climbed over the barriers in darkness thinking there was a central reservation in between the carriageways and fell.

The single graduate of Whetstone, North London, was identified by police who were called to the scene shortly after 2.30am on Thursday, July 16.

Mr Blunsdon said the occupants escaped after the vehicle caught fire by ‘unknown means’ before ‘witnesses travelling past saw two people on the carriageway approaching the central reservation.’.

Azra then clambered over the central reservation and fell an approximate 40ft drop off the Medway Viaduct to the Haysden Country Park below.

An off-duty nurse saw the car and called paramedics who attended but Azra was pronounced dead at 3.20am.

The coroner added: ‘She died in situ after medical intervention.’

Mr Blunsdon adjourned the

inquest until 10.30am on November 12 at County Hall, Maidstone.

Azra’s mother Nevres Kemal, 56, spoke the day after her daughter’s death at her home in Whetstone, north London.

Ms Kemal was the whistleblower social worker who exposed failings in Haringey Council’s childcare system months before Baby P died in 2007.

Ms Kemal told how police came round to break the news hours after Azra’s death.

She added: ‘Two police officers came to the door and I knew, and they said her name, I said her name, and they told me of her demise.

‘She was driving along the A21 with friends in the car. They were swapping drivers. She rang about 2.30am to tell me something, that she was coming back.

‘I came downstairs and I knew she was not coming home and I could not ring her back.

‘There was a fault with the car and it started to smoke. They got out of the car and moved away from the car. Then it exploded.

‘They were trying to wave people down and also they crossed the central reservation.

‘She climbed up and there was no concrete. This reservation was not there. It was pitch black so she has fallen 40 feet to the earth. She was still alive. The guy jumped down and could not see her.

‘She said ‘Don’t leave me here’. Fortunately an off-duty nurse was passing and saw the car and she called the paramedics.

‘The accident happened at 2.34am and she was pronounced dead at 3.20am. Her last words were ‘Please don’t let me die’.’