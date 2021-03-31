The family of a three-year-old boy from New Jersey who was mauled to death by a neighbor’s two pit bulls this week say the child’s mother, who was also critically injured in the attack, previously complained to the dog owner about his ‘wild’ pets, but her pleas were ignored.

Aziz Ahmed, 3, Mauled to Death by Neighbor’s Two Pit Bull Dogs in New Jersey

Relatives and friends have identified the young victim in the incident that took place in Carteret on Tuesday as Aziz Ahmed.

The toddler’s father, Tanveer Ahmed, was filmed by CBS New York on Wednesday bursting into tears upon entering his home on Laurel Street and setting eyes on his son’s red sneakers. His wife remained hospitalized in critical condition.

Relatives said Ahmed’s wife raised concerns with the pit bulls’ owner on two separate occasions in the past three months, arguing that they posed a potential threat.

‘The mother went to the neighbor two times to let her know the dog is wild. It’s out of hand. And you know, the owner laughed it off,’ one person said.

Photos taken at the scene on Thursday show cinder blocks and a plastic table resting against the fence separating Ahmed’s property from their neighbor’s, possibly in an attempt to keep the dogs out of the family’s yard.

Neighbors who spoke to ABC 7 NY also claimed that the pit bulls were known as a menace in the area.

‘Those pit bulls bit people all in this area,’ one person said. ‘I’m aware of certain houses, so I try to walk a different path when I know that they’re on that block.’

Another neighbor said she called the police about the dogs several times.

Social media posts associated with the man who lives at the home on Birch Street behind the Ahmed family’s house identified the two dogs as a black pit bull named Logan and a brown-and-white pit bull named Rocky.

So far, no charges have been filed against the dog owner.

Prayer services were held for Aziz at the Mosque Al Wali in Edison, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon.

The child’s grieving father was pictured following Aziz’s small, wooden coffin as it was

carried out of the mosque. He was seen being comforted by a large group of male relatives and friends.

At around 4.30pm on Tuesday, Aziz was playing in the backyard when the two pit bulls living on Birch Street behind the family’s house dug underneath the fence separating the two properties and lunged at him.

Jeet Devinder told ABC 7 NY he could hear the mother’s desperate cries ‘Help me! Help me!’ but no one came to call off the dogs. The family had only moved to Carteret from Brooklyn three months ago.

First responders who arrived on the scene found the victims with injuries so severe that they had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Aerial footage from NBC4 showed paramedics performing chest compressions on the child as he was being taken on a gurney to an awaiting Medivac helicopter. Aziz died a few hours later.

The mother remained hospitalized in critical condition on Thursday with severe injuries.

A long-time co-worker of the deceased Aziz’s father said the parents have three young sons.

‘They are from Pakistan originally and he’s a great family guy. He has three little boys,’ Jack Beyda told Patch. ‘He’s very, very hardworking. He worked very hard to provide for his family and he saved up enough money to move out here from Brooklyn; he saved up enough to buy this little house.’

Both dogs were reportedly shot by police officers at the scene of the attack. It is unclear whether their owner would face any criminal charges.

A neighbor who was familiar with the dogs said they never showed any signs of aggression prior to Tuesday.

Cartert Mayor Dan Reiman released a statement addressing the deadly dog attack.

‘Our prayers are with the family affected by a dog attack at a private residence on Laurel St,’ he wrote. ‘Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to attend to the victims, who are being transported by helicopter for emergency medical care. That’s all the information we have at this time.’

Reiman said that according to municipal records from the Carteret Board of Health, the dogs were not registered with the town, as is required by law.

Tanveer Ahmed’s employer, Coney Island Auto Parts in Brooklyn, started a GoFundMe campaign for the family.