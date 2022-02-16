The Azerbaijan government has announced an e-visa facility for Pakistani nationals.

Azerbaijan Announces E-Visa Facility for Pakistan

The country’s ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, announced the development on Tuesday.

“Happy to announce that Azerbaijan is open to brotherly Pakistan. Now e-visa system is applicable to all. Welcome to Azerbaijan!” the ambassador said on Twitter.

The development comes hours after Pakistan’s envoy to Azerbaijan, Bilal Hayee, revealed that both countries were also preparing to launch direct flights in the coming months.

“We hope that in the next couple of

months, we will be able to resume and start direct flights between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. This will be a big breakthrough in terms of bringing the peoples of two countries closer,” Pakistani envoy told the News. az on Tuesday.

He noted that the direct flights would operate between Baku and the major cities of Pakistan.

“It will be just a three-hour flight, and we hope that many Azerbaijani friends will be able to travel to Pakistan for tourism, business, and other purposes,” the ambassador said.