Azerbaijan Announces E-Visa Facility for Pakistan

The Azerbaijan government has announced an e-visa facility for Pakistani nationals.
The country’s ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, announced the development on Tuesday.
“Happy to announce that Azerbaijan is open to brotherly Pakistan. Now e-visa system is applicable to all. Welcome to Azerbaijan!” the ambassador said on Twitter.
The development comes hours after Pakistan’s envoy to Azerbaijan, Bilal Hayee, revealed that both countries were also preparing to launch direct flights in the coming months.
“We hope that in the next couple of
He noted that the direct flights would operate between Baku and the major cities of Pakistan.
“It will be just a three-hour flight, and we hope that many Azerbaijani friends will be able to travel to Pakistan for tourism, business, and other purposes,” the ambassador said.