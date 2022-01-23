Azeem Wazir, a Catholic, fled to Bristol four years ago after he was accused of dishonouring Islam and two fatwahs were placed against him for his leading role in a campaign against blasphemy laws.

Azeem Wazir Facing Deportation form UK Allowed To Stay For 30 Months

He fears he will be sentenced to death or murdered by extremists if he is returned to Pakistan is fighting a Home Office decision to deport him.

Azeem Wazir’s been given permission to stay in the UK for at least the next 30 months. In that time he hopes his appeal for permanent asylum will be approved.

He told Premier: “It is a miracle for me. I was talking to God and saying ‘God I need a miracle’,

“I’m very thankful to God, and all the people who signed my petition or prayed for me. All the churches and all the Christian community”.

Mr Wazir hopes to find a way that his

wife and three children can join him in Britain. They’re currently still living in Pakistan, but the family home has been attacked with stones by extremists.

“They throw stones. It is like a threat. This is the way, first they give you a sign.”

But the Christian asylum seeker is critical of the way the Home Office makes decisions about deportation.

He says they don’t understand the dangers church members face in Pakistan. “They don’t know about the position of Christians in Pakistan.

“Why don’t they do research about it. Why don’t they go and see what the reality is? They just do paperwork.”

Over 16,000 people signed an online petition and Premier listeners were among the Christians who responded to Mr. Wazir’s requests for prayer.

In a statement to Premier, a Home Office spokesperson said: “We do not routinely comment on individual cases.”