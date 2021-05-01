Azam Mangori, 24, has been found guilty of murdering a woman who went missing on a night out.

Azam Mangori, 24, Guilty of Murdering Woman in Flat above Kebab Shop

Lorraine Cox, 32, was last seen walking home with friends at about 1.30am on September 1.

Prosecutors said a drunken Miss Cox and Azam Mangori, 24, had a “encounter” in an alleyway before they went back to his flat above an Exeter kebab shop.

Her whereabouts remained a mystery to her family for a week until Mangori – a failed asylum seeker from Iraq liable to deportation – was arrested by detectives.

A pathologist was unable to determine a cause of Miss Cox’s death due to the length of time between her murder and remains being found.

It is thought she could have been suffocated as the T-shirt she had been wearing was found in her mouth.

Mangori disposed of her clothing and possessions in bins and woodland.

After murdering Miss Cox, Mangori used her SIM card in his mobile phone to pretend she was alive and well to family and friends. They reported her missing to

the police.

Giving evidence, Mangori told the jury she died suddenly in his bedroom having been drinking and taking drugs.

He said he panicked when he discovered her lying dead on the floor, and left her in his room for several days before wrapping her body in clingfilm, bin liners and tape.

“I just remember waking up, like it was a nightmare. I just freaked out when I saw her. I just dragged her on to my bed because she looked really cold,” he said.

“Deep down I knew she was dead but I thought she would wake up.”

Following a four-week trial at Exeter Crown Court, Mangori, of no fixed address, was convicted of murder by a jury after six hours of deliberations.

He had previously admitted a separate charge of preventing Miss Cox’s lawful burial.

Prosecutor Simon Laws QC told the court the defendant had a “morbid interest in amputation” and days before and after the murder had looked at images relating to the subject.

Mr Laws said: “Given the dates he viewed this material, you may think it is clear he was interested in the topic before he had any need for information.”