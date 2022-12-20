Mohammad Azam Khan, 68, from Burnley, died after suffering a skull fracture after being hit by a Ford Transit van on December 6.

Azam Khan, 68, from Burnley, Died After Being Hit By Ford Transit Van

Police were called at around 12.45pm to the junction of Colne Road and Hebrew Road in Burnley.

Mr Khan was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but he died on Thursday, December 8.

His family have said: “Mr Mohammad Azam Khan was a great person.

“He was known as a man with a heart of gold; always striving to help others to better themselves.

“He was an active community leader, working hard to aid the less fortunate. He was a true gentleman who always spoke softly with a delicate demeanour.

“Mr Khan and his family had made plans to perform the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

“Unfortunately he was struck by a vehicle on Colne Road, which left him in a critical state. After a few

days he sadly passed away from his injuries.

“If anyone witnessed the incident please come forward by assisting the police and to help our family. Our father will be dearly missed and loved by many. Please keep him in prayers.”

Police are continuing to ask witnesses, or anyone with information about the collision, to come forward.

Sgt Marc Glass said: “These are awful circumstances and our thoughts very much remain with Mr Khan’s family at such a difficult and upsetting time.

“An investigation has been launched and we are continuing to appeal for information that can help us piece together what happened.

“Perhaps you have dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage of the collision, or perhaps you saw some or all of what happened. Whatever you know, please tell us.

“We are also aware that footage from the collision has been shared on social media, which has been extremely distressing for Mr Khan’s family and friends. We would ask that this is deleted and not posted anywhere else.”