London’s historic monument, Tower Bridge, echoes with Azaan given by British-Muslim entrepreneur to mark the last Friday of Ramadan 2021.

Azaan Echoes at London’s Iconic Monument Tower Bridge

Kazi Shafiqur Rehman, 35, delivered Azaan in the style of, the Grand Mosque’s head muezzin, Sheikh Ali Ahmad Mulla. While giving a call to prayer on the UK’s popular historic monument, he wore a white thobe and Saudi ghutra as part of an inter-faith virtual iftar.

Mulla has been serving as the head muezzin at the Grand Mosque since 1975 and Muslims all around the globe recognize his voice irrespective of whether they have visited the Grand Mosque or not.

The Azaan at the Tower Bridge was given during an Iftar hosted by Tower Hamlet Homes, East London Mosque, London Muslim Center, and Tower Hamlets Interfaith Forum.

While talking to Arab News, Rehman said that he felt satisfaction after delivering Azaan publicly and too from the Tower Bridge.

“I am just an ordinary individual and for me to be blessed with such an opportunity is humbling,” he said.

Rehman has been delivering calls to

prayer in the mosques for the past two decades, however, this is the second time he has given Azaan at London’s popular location.

Last year, he had delivered Azaan at London’s financial district, Canary Wharf. His video was watched a million times.

“After delivering the adhan in Canary Wharf last year, I realized that the call to prayer is such a strong message and that I was sending it out across the world via social media,” Rahman said.

“It had such a huge reach even on LinkedIn, and many non-Muslims said how mesmerizing they found the adhan, and were asking about what it was,” he added.

He wants to deliver Azaan at other global iconic locations including Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Rehman expresses gratitude for being bestowed with this opportunity. He added there is a chance to be sidetracked in the presence of social media concerning the humongous traction he received last year. The young entrepreneur added that before giving Azaan at the Tower Bridge, he reminded himself he is doing it for the sake of Allah and not for social media traction.