Pakistani film and TV star Ayesha Omar clapped back at trolls slamming her for wearing a bold dress during the virtual Lux Awards ceremony recently.

Ayesha Omar Claps Back at Trolls Criticising Her Over Choice of Outfit

Responding to the trolls on Instagram, the Karachi Se Lahore actress wrote, “My humble two bits on this: I’m definitely not promoting/asking/urging women to expose or not expose their bodies. That is their own choice, as wearing this dress was mine. As wearing whatever you want, is yours.”

“This dress was sent to me as it is. I had no input in the design, length, structure or type of dress they were making for me. They only asked for my size. They contacted me themselves and sent me this outfit in June. I wasn’t paid to wear or promote it either and was waiting for an appropriate opportunity to wear it. I’m showcasing their work/talent,” she further said, with a folded hands and heart emoticons.

“If you could look beyond a bit of

my limbs showing, it would be nice to appreciate someone’s hard work without being judgmental. Try it. It uplifts both parties.”

Ayesha concluded her note by sharing the meaning of the word empowerment.

In another comment, when a user remarked that such outfits provoke assault cases, Ayesha hit back saying: “Oh so that explains 4-month-old babies, 5-year-olds and 7-year-old girls and being abused?”

Later, in an Instagram post, Ayesha said that 2020 was a crazy year and she saw many people suffer physically, emotionally and financially which is why she decided to would try and help as many people as she could in whatever capacity.

“One of those ways was to use my social media platforms to promote social causes, NGOs, public service messages and small businesses throughout the year. (completely free of charge),” said the actor. “Every day I would receive quite a few packages, messages and queries and I tried to promote as many products and services as I could.”

Omar has often been criticised for her choice of outfits but she has always clapped back brilliantly.