Australia Won T20 World Cup Final 2021

Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup title as they defeated New Zealand in the final by 8 wickets. Chasing a target of 173, Australia won the game with 7 balls to spare, thanks to half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh and David Warner.

Warner remained consistent throughout the tournament!

Australia and

New Zealand were not expected or predicted to come this far in this year’s tournament too.

On Wednesday, New Zealand looked down and out in their semi-final against 50-overs world champions England.

Twenty-four hours later, Pakistan had Australia reeling at 95 for five while chasing 177. It rained sixes once again to seal the unlikeliest of wins and drown Pakistan’s hopes and dreams once again.

Since 2015, New Zealand have managed to reach the final in four of the five global events.

Two years ago, they lost to England in the final of the 50-over World Cup on a now-scrapped boundary rule.

Earlier this year, New Zealand won the inaugural Test Championship final and captain Kane Williamson will be looking to add another feather to the crown by winning the T20 World Cup.