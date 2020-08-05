Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Narendra Modi committed a big mistake by amending the constitution and stripping away the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir on August 5 of last year.

August 5 Move By Modi A Blunder, Provided Momentum to Freedom Movement of Kashmir: PM Khan

While addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) assembly on the occasion of Kashmir Siege Day (Youm-e-Istehsal), PM said that Narendra Modi committed blunder on 5th of August last year

and had won the election overwhelmingly on the basis of hatred against Pakistan and Hindutva card.

“I believe that Kashmiris are going through an era [of suffering] which, God willing, will end in victory for them. Modi’s true face of barbarism has been exposed in the world at large,” said PM Khan, adding that Modi’s RSS was against minorities and committing atrocities on them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Kashmir became the focal point of the world attention due to the effective measures taken by the incumbent government.