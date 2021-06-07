At least 50 people lost their lives and 70 others sustained injuries as Sir Syed Express train collided with a Millat Express between Reti and Daharki railway stations in Ghotki.

At Least 50 Died In A Collision Between Two Passenger Trains in Pakistan

According to the railways’ officials, the accident occurred when a Sargodha-bound Sir Syed Express collided with a Millat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment, said sources.

As many as 14 boogies of both the trains were damaged out of which four were completely destroyed.

DC Ghotki, Usman Abdullah confirmed the death of at least 50 passengers and added that over 70 people sustained injuries. Getting the information about the incident, the police and rescue teams reached the spot for the rescue and relief operation.

DC Usman Abdullah said heavy machinery and cutters are required for the operation. Following the major train accident, up and down railway traffic has been suspended.

Wounded driver recounts story behind the accident

The driver of the ill-fated Sir Syed Express train, Aijaz Shah said he was rescued by the local after two hours of the collision.

Detailing the train incident, the engine driver said the train was running at its normal speed after leaving Reti station and later he suddenly saw the derailed bogies of Millat Express train

at the track.

Due to the short distance the train rams into the derailed bogies of Millat Express.

Army and Rangers troops assisting in relief operation: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said relief and rescue efforts are underway at the train accident site and Army and Rangers troops are assisting in the relief and rescue operation.

A military doctor and paramedics, along with ambulances, moved from Pannu Aqil has also reached the incident site, the ISPR statement read.

It said that engineer resources have been moved to carry out necessary relief and rescue work. The army s special engineer team Urban Search and Rescue is being heli-lifted from Rawalpindi to the crash site to speed up relief and rescue efforts.

Names of injured made public

The district administration has released the names of the injured admitted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital. The injured include Muhammad Aslam son of Gumer Khan, Maqbool Ahmed son of Iqbal, Khalilur Rehman son of Abdul Aleem, Aasia daughter of Muhammad imran, Rubina daughter of Ahsan Elahi, Azra daughter of Allah Rakha are admitted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital Raheem Yar Khan.

Naseer, Aijaz Hussain, Mumtaz Bibi, Sami, Hussain Rabbani, Allah Ditta, Basheer Ahmed, Aftab, Babar, Hafza, Gul Shabir, Muhammad Ishaq, Khudadad, Kainat, Kosar, Abbas, Javed Akhtar, Gul Sahab, Musharraf and Dilawar are also among the injured passengers.

The process of identification of the injured is underway, said the hospital administration.