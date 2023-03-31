At least 10 dead in stampede at free ration distribution point in Pakistan

At least ten people, including women and children, were killed in a stampede at a free ration distribution point in the Site area of the southern port city of Karachi on Friday.

In the holy month of Ramadan, affluent people used to distribute food packages among poor segment of society. This year, the inflation has surged to historic high level badly affecting the low and middle-class income groups. The devaluation of rupee coincided with no increase in salaries

have shrunk their buying capacity.

SP Mughees Hashmi told media that ration was being distributed at a factory where a huge number of people had gathered, adding that the point had been setup without informing the relevant police station.

He said stampede occurred due to lack of management, adding that a boundary wall of a nullah located near the site was also collapsed. He said an investigation into the matter has been launched while seven people have been arrested.

The bodies and injured people have been shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where some of the injured have been declared critical.