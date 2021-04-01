Azam Mangori, 24, killed Lorraine Cox, 32, in his room above an Exeter kebab shop in September last year.

Asylum Seeker, 24, Abused, Killed Woman, 32, Disposed Her in Bins

He disposed of her and her clothing and possessions in bins and woodland.

It is believed Ms Cox could have been suffocated as the T-shirt she had been wearing was found in her mouth.

After murdering Ms Cox, Mangori then used her SIM card in his mobile phone to pretend she was alive and well to family and friends.

They reported her missing to the police before the terrible truth was finally discovered.

Detectives cracked the case after finding CCTV of Ms Cox walking through the city centre at night with a mystery man – who would later be revealed as Mangori.

The footage is the last time Ms Cox would be seen alive.

Following a four-week trial at Exeter Crown Court, Mangori, of no fixed address, was today convicted of murder by a jury after six hours

of deliberations.

He had previously admitted a separate charge of preventing Miss Cox’s lawful burial.

Miss Cox was last seen walking home from a night out with friends at about 1.30am on September 1.

Prosecutors said a drunken Miss Cox and Mangori had a ‘encounter’ in an alleyway before they went back to his flat above the Bodrum Kebab House.

Her whereabouts remained a mystery to her family for a week until Mangori – a failed asylum seeker from Iraq liable to deportation – was arrested by detectives.

Lorraine’s body remained in the flat until September 8. Mangori spent the first day looking through her belongings, hacking into her phone, emails and online social networks.

The prosecution claimed he tried to steal her money by setting up a PayPal account.

Receipts showed he had purchased dozens of big bags – in which ‘belongings’ of Lorraine’s were found.

A detailed forensic examination of Mangori’s room later found spots of her blood on his wall and two knives in a bin.

Mangori was later charged with Lorraine’s murder.