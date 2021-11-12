Nobel Peace Prize-winner Malala Yousafzai, who recently got married has shared how she and her husband Asser Malik first bonded and tied the knot.

‘Asser and I first became best friends’: Malala opens up on her marriage

Malala Yousafzai, who faced backlash for telling British Vogue that marriage was not for her, has once again in an interview with the magazine opened about her marriage and said she met Asser tied the knot in a simple private nikkah ceremony in Birmingham on 9th November.

“In Asser, I found a best friend and companion. I still don’t have all the answers to the challenges facing women but I believe that I can enjoy friendship, love, and equality in marriage,” she said.

According to her, Malala met Asser in the summer of 2018. “He was visiting friends at Oxford and we crossed paths. He worked in cricket, so I immediately had a

lot to discuss with him. He liked my sense of humour. We became best friends,” she said by adding, “We found we had common values and enjoyed each other’s company. We stood by each other in moments of happiness and disappointment. Through our individual ups and downs, we talked and listened to each other.”

While discussing her fairytale nikkah, Malala said that it was a small affair and group effort. Her mother and her friend got Malala’s wedding clothes from Lahore. Asser’s mother and sister gave Malala the jewellery she had worn at her wedding, she said.

“My father booked the food and decorations. My assistants organised photographers and a make-up artist,” said Malala. She asserted that her three best girlfriends from school and Oxford took off work and travelled to be there. Malala put henna on her hands herself, after discovering she was the only one in the family and friends who had the talent.