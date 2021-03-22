An FIR has been reportedly registered in connection with the assassination attempt on Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah.

Assassination Attempt on TikTok Star Hareem Shah

According to the FIR, Hareem Shah was assassinated by her friend Ayesha and an accomplice, Bahadur Sher. She was tortured in her apartment on 18th March, after which a case was registered at Golra Sharif police station upon Hareem Shah’s request.

However, the actress had said in a video message that she was busy shooting for an upcoming drama and was fine.

She said that the news circulating is baseless. Earlier, the social media sensation, who had slapped Mufti Abdul Qavi over immoral and unethical comments, had shared a video and netizens are wondering what she is up to now. In a recent video on Instagram, Hareem can be seen pretending to cry, wearing an all-red heavy dress.

Beofre this four Pakistani TikTokers, including famous social media stars Muskan Sheikh and Amir Khan were gunned down in Karachi’s Garden neighbourhood, police official said.

According to police, the four were travelling in a car when unknown men opened fire on them, killing Muskan Sheikh on the spot while the other three, Syed Rehan Shah, Amir Khan, and Saddam Hussein, succumbed to their wounds later.

Police believed that the attackers trailed the car and attacked them near the Ankalsaria Hospital with 9mm pistols. The tragic incident occurred at around 4:50am, the police said and added that the assassins first shot and killed Muskan inside the car and then pursued and shot the three.

Police said Muskan died at the spot while the rest succumbed to

their injuries at a hospital in Karachi.

District City SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz told media that it appears to a case of personal enmity as they were chased and killed by the gunmen but nothing conclusively could be said till the investigation is completed.

The officer said that police were analysing the footage from nearby CCTV cameras, and claimed recovering around nine empty shells of the 9mm pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division for ballistics cross matching.

Police sources said that all of the deceased were Tikokers. They had left in the wee hours after Muskan and Amir Khan recorded and uploaded a TikTok video at Saddam Hussain’s house.

The police have also obtained another video featuring Muskan and Amir shot little before the attack but that had not yet been uploaded on the social media platform.

Muskan was a divorced mother of a minor son and lived in Landhi neighbourhood, Saddam was from Gulshan-e-Ghazi, while Amir was a resident of Nayabad, and Rehan belonged to Rashidabad.

Police said that Muskan and Amir were best friends while they were also friends with Rehan and Saddam. The police added that Amir was also attacked five months ago by Rehman aka Shahji, a friend of Muskan.

The horrible CCTV footage of the crime scene circulating on the social media shows the injured victims doubling over in pain, desperately seeking help, while the police at the spot displayed their traditional callousness and recklessness for an emergency situation and continued to talk to each at the crime scene waiting for the ambulance, instead of rushing them to hospital in their mobiles.