Asim Yasin, 18, Kidnapped Schoolgirl Is Jailed for 5 Years in Walsall

A WALSALL teenager who kidnapped a schoolgirl and kept her prisoner for days in his car has been jailed for five years.

Recorder Timothy Raggatt told 18-year-old Asim Yasin that reports prepared on him indicated he posed a risk to young women.

“Women have rights and they are to be treated with respect.

“They are not to be treated as objects you can do with as you please.”

Yasin, of Newmill Street, Palfrey, Walsall, was convicted at the end of his five-day trial at Stafford Crown Court of kidnapping the 15-year-old girl and false imprisonment.

The teenager was further convicted by the jury of attempting to pervert the course of justice after he made threats to

the girl to persuade her not to give evidence in the trial.

“You terrified this girl and you put her family in great distress,” added the recorder as he sentenced Yasin at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

He said when Yasin waylaid the girl after she left school, he bundled her into her car and drove her up and down the country, ‘depriving her of all means of escape.

The trial was told that when police stopped Yasin’s car in Blackpool, Lancashire, an officer heard him tell the girl: “If you say anything, you’re dead.”

Philip Brunt, defending, said there were times when Yasin and the girl showed affection to one an ther.

“He has learned his lesson and he knows it was wrong to take his victim away from her family,” Mr Brunt told the judge.