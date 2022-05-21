Former President Asif Ali Zardari has demanded of the Chief Justice to take suo motu notice of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s inappropriate remarks regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Asif Zardari demands legal action against Imran Khan over inappropriate remarks

Asif Ali Zardari condemned Imran Khan’s statement regarding Maryam Nawaz and advised her not to fall so low in politics, mothers, sisters, and daughters are everyone’s companions.

He said that the same message has been left by the late Benazir Bhutto. “I wish someone would still write a letter of personal observation to the Chief Justice and he would take notice,” he

said.

On the other hand, PM Shehbaz Sharif, while reacting to Imran Khan’s remarks on Maryam Nawaz at the Multan meeting, said that the entire nation, especially women, should strongly condemn the deplorable language used against his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Addressing Imran Khan, Shahbaz Sharif said that his crimes against the country and the nation could not be concealed by showing low humour. It may be recalled that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while addressing a rally in Multan and commenting on Maryam Nawaz, had said that the other day someone had sent me a clip of Maryam Nawaz’s speech in which he repeatedly expressed his passion and passion.