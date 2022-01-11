A drug dealer who stored a potentially lethal firearm in his wardrobe and a stash of cocaine in his car has been jailed for seven years and four months.

Asif Mahmood Caught With Firearm and Cocaine Stash in Audi is Jailed for 7 Years

Asif Mahmood, 30, of Burnett Place, Marshfields, Bradford, alerted the police to the firearm, referred to “murders in Bradford and Nottingham,” and told officers he needed to clear his head, Bradford Crown Court heard.

He claimed he was made to store the adapted Bruni Olympic 6 firearm and 116 wraps of cocaine after writing off an Audi

RS3 he wasn’t insured to drive.

He said he had lost his job as a warehouse operative because of the crisis and been unable to keep up the payments on the £18,000 debt.

Mahmood told the court he was threatened and agreed to store the gun and then a bag that he suspected contained drugs.

Mahmood’s barrister, Allan Armbrister, said that because he had handed in the gun he deserved to get a shorter sentence or it would send out the wrong message to the public.

Judge Rose said he couldn’t be sure why Mahmood handed in the gun but said he was lying about the debt and the threats.