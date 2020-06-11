Asif Aziz Khan Fined £25K For Selling Fake iPhones and Banned Tobacco AT BB Fatima Store in Ilford

Asif Aziz Khan and his company Iqra Halal Meat Ltd, which trades as BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, were each fined £11,700 and told to pay £950 costs at Snaresbrook crown court, totaling £25,300.

Working with tobacco detection dogs, Redbridge Council’s Trading Standards team found large quantities of smuggled tobacco in the shop.

Inside a locked office, they also found 160 fake iPhones, along with more smuggled tobacco.

The phone screens were not real and there were no working parts and the phones contained only a lump of metal to give them weight.

Mr Khan stated that the phones were

to be used as dummies in a proposed mobile phone business, but was not able to provide any evidence to substantiate these claims.

Cllr Athwal said that crimes like this give illegal operators an unfair advantage over those are trading fairly.

He added: “The illegal trade also puts legitimate retailers at a disadvantage, who sell genuine products in competition with illegal untaxed articles, so we won’t let up on bringing those who flout the law to court.”

