Ashar Khan, 30, Jailed for 3 Years for Selling Class A Drugs in Bradford

Ashar Khan, 30, of Walker Drive, Girlington, Bradford, twice caught selling high purity Class A drugs in Bradford has been jailed for three years and three months.

Ashar Khan was first seen by the police at 8.40pm on November 2, 2017, selling drugs from a black VW Golf on Allerton Road.

Bradford Crown Court heard on Friday that he had six wraps of cocaine at 90% purity with him and 33 small bags of cannabis.

Khan who made no comments in police interview, went on to plead guilty to possession of the cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and possession of the cash as criminal property.

While he was on bail, Khan was spotted by police officers on

patrol in North Avenue, Manningham, on February 8, 2018.

Their suspicions were aroused when he was handed a large plastic package.

He was arrested in a large abandoned building and his phone contained evidence of selling cannabis and cocaine.

Khan admitted two further offences of dealing in Class A drugs.

Khan’s barrister, said, Khan was a trusted and well-regarded employee at Morrisons who fell into drug misuse when his first marriage broke down.

Khan began taking cannabis and went on to cocaine. He was dealing to people he knew to support his habit when he was caught the first time.

After that, he was pressured to continue to peddle the drugs because he had lost those, and the money, seized by the police three months earlier.

Judge Colin Burn jailed Khan for three years, plus three months of the suspended sentence was activated consecutively.