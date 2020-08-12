Asfan Mirza, 24, Jailed for Making Threats with A Machete in Leicester

Asfan Ber Mirza, 24, appeared at Leicester Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 11 August) where he was sentenced to two years and nine months imprisonment.

He was also given a restraining order for four and a half years.

Mirza, of Melbourne Street, Highfields, was found guilty of threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed object following a two day trial at Leicester Crown Court last week.

In broad daylight in June last year, the victim, 39, greeted Mirza outside a shop in bustling Melbourne Street. Mirza replied swearing at the man before walking off.

He returned immediately with a machete which he swung at the victim. He also threatened him with

a chisel.

The victim managed to escape unharmed and raised the alarm summoning police to the area.

Officers attended and arrested Mirza at the scene.

Detective Constable Joseph McCormack was the investigating officer. He said: “This was an unprovoked and violent attack on an innocent man who had greeted Mirza in the street.

“The level of violence displayed towards the victim was of serious concern to officers and left the victim and his family distressed and in fear of retribution.

“Mirza came at him with a machete and a chisel – it’s a miracle he wasn’t injured.

“Thanks to the bravery of the victim justice has been done and Mirza is behind bars serving time and, I can only hope, reflecting on the seriousness of the crime and his actions that day.

