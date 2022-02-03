ASF Thwarted Money Laundering Bid By 3 Passengers At Lahore Airport

Airport Security Force (ASF) Thursday thwarted a money laundering bid from Lahore International airport and arrested three passengers.

As per details, three Dubai-bound passengers were arrested for travelling with $84,000 and PKR Rs465,000.

Imran, Irshad and other passenger concealed the foreign and local currency in the seat of the wheelchair and handbag they were carrying.

The currency was recovered during the checking by the ASF staff at the Lahore airport. The arrested have been handed over to the Pakistan Customs for further investigation.

Separately, ASF foiled a money laundering bid from Karachi airport rounded up and rounded up an accused.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated money laundering probe against famous TikToker Hareem Shah after the social media star in a video openly committed illegally carrying large sums of currency abroad.

According to FIA Sindh spokesperson, the probe had been

launched against TiKToker under the country’s foreign exchange regulation act. The FIA officials also decided to write a letter to the British National Crime Agency to request the body to investigate money laundering charges against Shah.

In another case, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its biggest action in Karachi on Tuesday claimed to have rounded up three members of a racket involved in supplying hashish in the city.

The ANF team on a tip-off searched a rickshaw near Karachi’s Johar Chowrangi and recovered two packets of hashish. The team arrested three accused travelling in rickshaw.

Later, on the identification of the arrested, the ANF raided a workshop in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and recovered 47 packets of hashish concealed in two vehicles. The team also raided the house of an accused named Saeed Khan in Safoora Goth and recovered 30 more packets of the hashish.

The ANF in its biggest action in Karachi recovered 94.8 kg of hashish.