Asda Owned By Muslim Brothers Announced to Repay £340 Million of Relief

Asda today announced it will hand back £340 million saved in business rates relief, following similar moves by Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Aldi.

The supermarket’s move comes after Sainsbury’s confirmed this morning it will hand back around £440million saved from the business rates holiday – after Tesco and Morrisons agreed to respectively return £585 million and £274 million yesterday.

The decision comes as supermarkets face growing calls to hand back the savings which were aimed at helping retailers that were unable to open and struggling to make ends meet.

Aldi also announced today that they too will hand back around £100million saved in business rates relief – bringing the total across retailers to £1.7billion.

Downing Street welcomed grocers’ decisions to hand back cash from the business rates holiday after the four chains all committed to return savings.

Asked whether the remaining supermarkets should follow suit, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: ‘It’s a matter for

individual businesses but we have been clear throughout that businesses should use our support appropriately.

Asda president and chief executive officer Roger Burnley said: ‘Throughout the crisis we have always sought to do the right thing – fulfilling our role in feeding the nation, protecting our colleagues and supporting our communities.

In October, the retailer revealed it made a pre-tax profit of £551 million in the six months to August 29 – an almost 29 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2019.

Rishi Sunak unveiled an astonishing £350billion rescue package in March to try to stave off economic disaster at the height of the crisis.

Among the measures introduced by the Chancellor was a 12-month freeze on business rates.

Under the freeze, businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors will not have to pay business rates for the 2020 to 2021 tax year, until March 2021.

